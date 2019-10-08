WELLSVILLE — The Crowley family recently made a generous donation to Allegany Arc’s Dyke Street IRA in memory of their brother Mike Crowley.

The Crowley Family partners with the Bolivar Golf Club each year to hold the Crazy Crowley Scramble. The proceeds are then donated to the Dyke Street IRA in memory of their brother Mike Crowley; a long-time and much missed resident.

Allegany Arc is dedicated to providing opportunities to people with special needs and their families.

For more information, visit www.AlleganyArc.org