The New York State Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Binghamton University will establish a satellite office in Penn Yan serving the Finger Lakes community in and around Yates County. The office will be located in the offices of the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center in the Keuka Business Park on Rte. 54A.

Services include but are not limited to business plan development, small business start-up guidance, financial planning, export assistance, procurement, and other related business assistance as needed. Office hours will be from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.

At their September meeting, the FLEDC Board of Directors approved a preliminary 1-year lease to the SBDC for the use of a conference room free of charge. As the number of clients increase, the number of days of staffing the office will increase accordingly.

The Binghamton University SBDC covers 12 counties and presently has locations in Binghamton, Painted Post, Elmira, Ithaca, Watkins Glen, and Oneonta.

“We are looking forward to having a location in Penn Yan to expand our services to that region,” said Scott Bloor, Assistant Director of the Binghamton University based SBDC. “We were able to work out a plan with Steve Griffin with the FLEDC that we feel will really help those people either starting a business or expanding one in this area.”

The Small Business Development Center is a resource for small business owners of all types. The SBDC provides entrepreneurs and small business owners with the highest quality, no-cost, confidential business counseling, training, and research. The SBDC assistance has helped people achieve real success for more than 30 years.