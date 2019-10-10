ALFRED — Alfred University’s Inamori School of Engineering will host the Second Annual AUenergy Symposium on Friday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Alfred University campus.

Alfred University’s Renewable Energy Engineering Department will be joined at the symposium by representatives of regional utility companies, businesses, area high schools and other stakeholders in learning about the latest sustainable energy solutions. This year’s symposium will feature technology demonstrations, panel discussions and student poster sessions.

The morning session and lunch (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) will be held in the Joyce and Walton Family Center for Health and Wellness; the afternoon session (1-4:30 p.m.) will be held at Powell Campus Center. Following is the agenda for the 2019 AUenergy Symposium:

Poster Session, 9 a.m.

Welcome and opening remarks: Mark Zupan, president of Alfred University, 10 a.m.

Panel Discussion 1: “Use of Next Generation Technologies for Energy Systems – Augmented and Virtual Reality, UAVs, Block Chain,” 10:10 a.m. Moderator is John Simmins, director of Research and Economic Development, Alfred University. Panelists are Vivian Sultan, senior business analyst at Southern California Edison and professor at California State University, Los Angeles; Chris Kuntz, vice president of Marketing, Augmentir; and Scott Sommers, senior vice president, Index AR Solutions.

Remarks: Gabrielle Gaustad, dean of the Inamori School of Engineering, Alfred University, 11:30 a.m.

Lunch, Networking, Posters, Tours: 11:45 a.m.

Panel Discussion 2:“Energy Storage,” 1 p.m. Moderator is Holly Shulman, professor of ceramic engineering at Alfred University. Panelists are Gabrielle Gaustad, dean of the Inamori School of Engineering, Alfred University; Steven Tidrow, Inamori Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Alfred University; and Bill Acker, executive director, New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium.

Plenary and Panel Discussion 3: “Resiliency and Cybersecurity for the Grid,” 2 p.m. Plenary talk by Dr. James Merlo, vice president, Reliability Risk Management at North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). Panelists are Dr. Sumita Mishra, professor of computing security, Rochester Institute of Technology, and Dr. Robert Sarfi, managing partner, Boreas Group.

Panel Discussion 4: “Workforce Needs,” 3:30 p.m. Moderator is David Gottfried, deputy director, Center for Advanced Ceramic Technology. Panelists are James Mayo, propulsion system engineer, Alstom; Ross Gould, energy sector program manager, Workforce Development Institute; and Dr. James Merlo, vice president, Reliability Risk Management at North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).

Closing remarks: John Simmins, director of Research and Economic Development, Alfred University, 4:30 p.m.

The symposium is sponsored by Alfred University, the Center for Advanced Ceramic Technology, Corning Inc., and FuzeHub. There is no cost to attend. For more information, contact David Gottfried, deputy director, Center for Advanced Ceramic Technology, at gottfried@alfred.edu