PULTENEY - The Leader’s news partner WETM 18 News has received reports identifying four people killed early Saturday morning in a one-car accident on County Route 76, near Rugby Road.

The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to police. Reports also indicate one other person was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

WETM has reported one of the victims is Korbie L. Higgins, 28, based on information from family members. An obituary for Higgins lists a surviving daughter.

WETM also identified Coy Miner as a victim based on a call from Miner’s aunt. An obituary notice for Miner says he was 26 years old and was from Hammondsport. The other two victims were identified as Niki Wise and Adam Bellamy based on information from family members, 18 News reported.

The Leader is still working to get more information about the incident from law enforcement officials including Sheriff Jim Allard, who could not be reached as of Monday afternoon.