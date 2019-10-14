The Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, will host Spirits of the Past Theatrical Tours from early evening until dark from Oct. 17-20.

Costumed guides will lead guests by candlelight on 75-minute walking tours through the darker recesses of the Historic Village, where they’ll experience twists on historical accounts and folklore, depicted in eight theatrical vignettes.

On Oct. 17, there will be a tour for guests with mobility issues requiring extra time to move between buildings; and on Oct. 18, there will be an ASL-interpreted tour on the schedule.

The museum will offer a buffet dinner for $15 from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly. The buffet will accept walk-ins, although reservations are encouraged to guarantee preferred seating times. There will also be a cash bar.

Tickets cost $25 each or $23 for museum members. Children ages 9 and younger will not be permitted.

To register, visit gcv.org.