Property was previously declared an unsafe building by village

WELLSVILLE — A Hanover Street homeowner whose property was declared unsafe by the Village of Wellsville last month is now facing animal neglect charges.

On Tuesday, Wellsville Police arrested Heather L. Weimer, 46, charging her with two counts of Neglect of Impounded Animals and one count of Torture/Injure/Not Feed Animals.

The charges stem into an investigation conducted by the Wellsville Police Department, Allegany County SPCA Investigators, Town of Wellsville Dog Control Officer and the Village of Wellsville Code Enforcement Officer on East Hanover Street in the Village of Wellsville.

Weimer was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Weimer is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court in November.

The home at 86 E. Hanover Street was officially declared an unsafe building following a public hearing Sept. 23. The property was cited for violating codes laws as Weimer was served with a legal order to remedy the situation, providing 30 days to clean the property out and bring it up to code.

Also Tuesday, Wellsville Police arrested Danielle Webster, 29 of Wellsville, charging her with Petit Larceny. The charge stems from an incident that took place at Dollar General on the Bolivar Road on Sept. 12, police said. Webster was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice O’Connor. Webster was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court in November.

Wellsville Police also arrested Christine A. Larson, 44, of Friendship, charging her with fourth-degree Grand Larceny (class-E felony). The charge stems from a complaint made into the illegal use of a Benefit card in the Village of Wellsville in July. Larson was processed and arraigned before Associate Wellsville Village Justice Walsh. Larson was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court in December.