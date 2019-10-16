Zombies, ghosts, goblins and ghouls return to the Sampson Theatre on East Elm Street this October for PYTCo’s yearly “Haunted Sampson” fundraiser. The Penn Yan Theatre Company has made their annual Haunted Sampson an event locals and travelers alike do not want to miss.

Each year they add something new and exciting (terrifying to some) to the experience which keeps patrons returning. This year’s theme is “things are not always as they seem.” Directors Sara Lyon, Simon Gaston, Dusty Baker, Ray Willis, Dan Martens, and Brent Siwak look forward to making this year’s new attractions and bringing that theme to life.

Light concessions and a craft area for those not quite ready to take on the haunt will be available. Proceeds benefit the Sampson Theatre Revitalization Project.