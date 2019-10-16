LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Tuesday reported the arrest of a Dansville resident on felony sexual abuse charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 11, Sheriff’s Investigator Connor Sanford arrested and charged Justin R. Brown, 25, with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony.

It is alleged that Nov. 22, 2018 Brown was at a residence in the Village of Livonia and subjected a female to sexual contact. It is further alleged that the sexual contact was not consensual.

Brown was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Brown be held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Brown was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of North Dansville Justice David Werth. The Judge did remand Brown to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

"Starting Jan. 1, 2020, many different level crimes are not allowable for the suspect to be held on bail," stated Sheriff Dougherty. "In this case since it is a D felony and a crime involving a sex offense, we would be allowed to arraign the defendant. If the Judge determines that the defendant is a flight risk, then the person can be released under non- monetary conditions, can be assessed bail, or can be remanded without bail by the Judge. Non-monetary conditions can include electronic monitoring, or mandated check-ins with a pre-trail services agency.

"When weighing what option to take, the court must consider the following with regards to the individual's likeliness to return to court: charges faced, criminal history, and history of court attendance. The judge will no longer be able to consider the individual's ties to the community, character, reputation, or employment status.”