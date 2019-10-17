BELMONT — A Sardinia man has been sentenced in Allegany County Court after being found guilty of third-degree rape in a trial by jury.

Richard Baek, 29, was sentenced Thursday to a determinate three-year stay in state prison with 10 years of post-release supervision. A three-year order of protection was also granted, with Baek ordered to pay a $1,000 sex offender fee, an $850 sex offender registration fee, a $325 surcharge and a $50 DNA fee.

The incident took place March 6, 2018 in the Town of Cuba. Authorities said Baek “engaged in sexual intercourse with another person without such person’s consent where such lack of consent is by reason of some factor other than incapacity to consent.”

Assistant District Attorney J. Thomas Fuoco prosecuted the case, with attorney Tim Ross representing Baek. Judge Parker handed down the sentence.

Sentencing in Alfred drug case

BELMONT — Mario Turner, Jr., currently incarcerated at the Allegany County Jail, was sentenced Thursday in Allegany County Court.

Authorities said Turner, 28, knowingly and unlawfully possessed crack cocaine, a controlled substance, with intent to sell it May 17, 2019 on State Route 244 in the Town of Alfred. Turner was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

As a predicate felon, Turner was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison with two years of post-release supervision and ordered to pay a $325 surcharge.

Assistant District Attorney Amanda Finn prosecuted the case, with Assistant Public Defender Pat Fogarty representing Turner. Judge Parker handed down the sentence.