BATH — All registered voters in Steuben County now have an opportunity to vote before the Nov. 5 General Election.

Early Voting is part of New York State’s election reform and will be held at the Steuben County Annex, located at 20 E. Morris St., Bath on the following dates and times:

· 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Saturday Oct. 26 and Sunday Oct. 27

· 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Monday Oct. 28

· 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Tuesday Oct. 29

· 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Wednesday Oct. 30

· 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Thursday Oct. 31

· 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Friday Nov. 1

· 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Saturday Nov. 2 and Sunday Nov. 3

Steuben Board of Elections commissioners Veronica Olin (R) and Kelly Penziul (D) report the process for early voting will be the same as for voters voting at their own poll site. The Steuben County Annex is handicapped accessible.

“It is important everyone knows if they vote anytime during Early Voting they cannot vote again on Election Day,” the commissioners said. “It also is important to know none of the votes cast during Early Voting will be counted until the end of Election Day on Nov. 5. Security for early voting material is extensive and a daily audit is required.”

Absentee ballots are now available for voters at the county Board of Elections Office or by calling (607) 664-2260.

Voters can go to the Steuben County Board of Elections website at steubencony.org/boe to view the ballot they will be voting on in their town and district.

Early voting and Election Day results will be posted on the county Board of Election’s website after 9 p.m. on Nov. 5.