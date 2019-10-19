OLEAN — Silo City IT of Buffalo, Acme Business of Olean, and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are celebrating National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

They are hosting a Cyber Summit for businesses and non-profit organizations of all sizes to focus on cybersecurity preparedness, prevention and response. The summit is Thursday, Oct. 24, at Jamestown Community College, Cutco Theater and Magnano Room in Olean.

“Cyber-Attacks are ever evolving and difficult for organizations to prevent. As many have said, in today’s world it’s not if you’re going to be hacked but when. Investing in proactive approaches is the only way to prevent cyber incidents from shutting down your organization,” stated Jeff Rathmann, President/CEO, Silo City IT.

The summit features Daniel P. Greene, Esq. with Beckage Law Firm as its keynote speaker. Mr. Greene is a seasoned trial attorney with significant data breach experience for clients in emerging/non-traditional markets. He represents clients in breach and privacy litigation and in software and other technical disputes.

Jim Finch, President/Owner of Acme Business added, “Attendees; business owners, non profit organization leaders, & top managers, will gain a solid achievable understanding of the scale of Cybersecurity. How to manage such an incident is key, having business intelligence ahead of such action is critical. We believe pro-active will save you, re-active will cost you.”

The summit will also feature Special Agent Tiffany Loar with the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Forensics Specialist. Special Agent Loar will touch on Incident Response: an organized approach to managing and addressing the aftermath of a security breach or cyberattack. The goal is to handle the situation in a way that limits damage and reduces recovery time and costs.

A panel discussion will also be a part of the summit. The panel will focus on how to prevent cyber attacks and includes Jay Wiley, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, with M&T Bank; Scott Morris, Chief Information Security Officer, with BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York; and Dan Neville, Director & Associate Dean, Trocaire College Technology Institute.

Go to the summit's registration page on Event Brite to register for the summit or directly at conta.cc/2LVIEU0. The registration fee is $20 and includes light refreshments, handouts and connections to these experts. Vendors and sponsors, if interested in participating at the summit, contact Mr. Rathmann at jeff@silocityit.com.

For more information on parking, directions to Summit, invoicing or H.S. / College student fees, contact GOACC at info@oleanny.com.

Schedule

2:30 - 2:45 p.m. Registration

2:45 - 3:45 p.m. Keynote Speaker

3:45 - 4:15 p.m. Summit Break/Vendor Showcase

4:15 - 4:45 p.m. Incident Response Segment

4:45 - 5:00 p.m. Summit Break/Vendor Showcase

5:00 - 5:45 p.m. Panel Discussion - Cyber Attack Prevention from Industry Leaders

5:45 - 6:00 p.m. Closing Statements