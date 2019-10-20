CANISTEO — Canisteo-Greenwood High School announced Friday that senior Zachary Greenfield has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, was presented by Principal Peter Reynolds to the talented senior. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic abilities. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students place among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), placing Zach among the top 3 percent of the Nations students.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Zachary, the son of Yvonne Greenfield-Foster and Daniel Foster, is currently applying to Harvard, Princeton, and Yale with plans of studying mathematics. Zachary hopes to use his studies in math to pursue a career in manufacturing technology or research. He wished to thank math teachers Mrs. Krystal Sarvis and Mrs. Renae Fortuna for helping him to establish his math foundations and supporting him as he registered for dual enrollment via Alfred University this school year. He also wished to thank ELA teacher Mr. James Freeland for helping him to enjoy ELA and provide him a major outlet for creative expression at school. Lastly Zach wishes to thank his mother, father, and sister for their continued love and support.