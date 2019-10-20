HORNELL — Republican Steve Shinebarger has been endorsed by Mayor John Buckley for a second term as 9th Ward Alderman in the City of Hornell.

"Serving in only his first term, Alderman Steve Shinebarger has shown he has what it takes to lead the 9th Ward of the City," said Buckley, a fellow Republican who previously held Shinebarger's seat on the Common Council. "Whether it's responding to constituent questions and concerns or sharing valuable knowledge and insights in committee meetings, Steve is delivering for 9th Ward residents and the City.

"Having served as 9th Ward Alderman for eight years myself, the position means a lot to me and is something I take seriously," Buckley added. "It is important residents support a candidate who is honest, and has the integrity and work ethic to get the job done."

Shinebarger owns and operates Hornell Family Dental in the city.

"Alderman Steve Shinebarger is a man of high moral character. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Steve is a businessman and stakeholder in the community," Buckley said. "As mayor, I know firsthand how important it is to have quality people in the right positions. That is why I proudly endorse Alderman Steve Shinebarger for re-election."

Shinebarger reflected on his first term while looking to the future.

"It is an honor and privilege to represent the 9th Ward of the City. I feel like I've been able to effectively advocate for residents and provide a high level of constituent service," Shinebarger said. "I was happy to have played a role in getting upper Grand St. paved last year along with Spencer Ave. this year. I look forward to seeing the Canisteo St. Bridge replacement this coming year and I am currently working with the mayor on other projects in the 9th Ward including a major reconstruction of Crosby St.

"I appreciate Mayor Buckley's support. We work very well together and I'd like it to have the opportunity to continue representing the 9th Ward into the future."