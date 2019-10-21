BATH - Sheriff Jim Allard and Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker announced Monday that charges have been filed against the driver in the fatal accident in Pulteney Oct. 12.

Dustin Drake, 30, of Prattsburgh, was charged Sunday with felony driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated homicide. Drake has been convicted of driving while intoxicated in the past 10 years.

The victims in the fatal crash, which occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Oct. 12, were Korbie L. Higgins, 28, of Bath, Coy F. Miner, 26, of Hammondsport, Nicole L. Wise, 25, of Prattsburgh and Adam P. Bellamy, 29, of Pulteney and Ohio.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the one-car accident on County Route 76, near Rugby Road, by a passerby who called 911. The vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and hit a large tree.

Authorities said the four people killed in the accident were deceased when deputies arrived at the scene.

According to Baker, Drake was released on his own recognizance as he didn't pose a flight risk.