CORNING - Barbara L. Roberts has recently taken over as the city’s new assessor, a critical position in determining the value of the city’s tax base.

Roberts, who has more than 25 years of real estate experience, said that experience has taught her the importance of pricing properties correctly.

“When I first came to Corning, I thought what wonderful people in a great environment,” Roberts said. “I am looking forward to being a part of the (city staff) team and filling Rhonda Darling's big shoes.”

Darling recently stepped down after serving 23 years as City Assessor.

Roberts has an extensive real estate background, Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman said. From 2001 through 2013, she co-owned Prudential Fox Properties, and from 2014 through 2018 she co-owned Keller Williams Upstate New York Properties, the largest real estate brokerage in Otego Delaware and Chenango counties.

“I am excited to have Barbara on our management team,” Ryckman said. “Her real estate experience and positive personality are a great fit.”

Roberts said she has also served on the Oneonta Assessment Review Board, giving her needed experience for the assessor position, including participation in a city-wide revaluation.

“When I came to interview here I was impressed with the quality of the people and everybody was very pleasant and helpful,” Roberts said. “It just seemed like a good fit for me.”

Ryckman said in her experience as broker/owner, Roberts performed complex property valuation activities daily and interacted with agents and the public regularly regarding the real estate market.

The city assessor is responsible for the fair and equitable assessment of all taxable real and personal property, as well as for maintaining complete and accurate assessment rolls and property records.