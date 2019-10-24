Black Cat Event Saturday

HORNELL — The Hornell Area Humane Society gets by with a little help from its friends, and on Saturday, the non-profit organization will officially say thank you to those who make its mission possible.

The annual Black Cat Event will take over The Main Place from 6-9 p.m., acknowledging the supporters, foster families, volunteers and friends who aid the Hornell Area Humane Society.

“We do try to thank the community and our volunteers on a daily basis, but this is a really great opportunity for all of us to come together one evening and show our appreciation,” said fundraiser chair Sandra Rapp. “Without the community and the people in the community, we wouldn’t be able to keep our doors open. It’s very important to us to say thank you.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from the Hornell Area Humane Society at 7649 Industrial Park Road. This night isn’t about fundraising, though, but more of a “friend raiser” as the spotlight is on the “Black Cat Winners” — the supporters that help the society in its mission “to make sure every healthy, adoptable animal has a home and every pet owner has the resources to care for his or her best friend.”

If community members do wish to provide a little extra support, there will be opportunities to participate in raffles and the like during the Black Cat Event.

“We’re fundraising at all times because we’re a non-profit, so we do have raffles and different other events to try to raise some additional funds for the animals,” Rapp said. “We always have a few items for sale. Our 2020 calendar will be for sale, and we have bandanas for your pets and a few other items for sale at the event.”

By its very nature, the Hornell Area Humane Society is in constant need of supplies and adoptive families.

“Currently we’re probably over capacity for cats due to the time of the year,” Rapp said. “For dogs we’re just a little low because we’re about to start a major renovation of our dog kennels within the next couple weeks. We’ve had to shuffle some of our dogs around for housing since that whole area where we house our dogs will be under construction for a couple months.”

In January, the Hornell Area Humane Society received a $93,760 grant from the state’s Companion Animal Capital Fund. The society will renovate its dog kennels to improve the air handling system.

“Our shelter is about 25 years old, and with 25 years of animals and taking care of them, it takes a beating. It’s definitely something that is needed,” Rapp said. “So much has changed in the daily care of animals. Some of the stuff we had was a little outdated, so we will be upgrading our kennels so it’s much nicer. They’re actually fairly nice compared to some other places, but they will be state of the art once we’re done with the renovations in the next few months.”

First, the Hornell Area Humane Society will honor the following with Black Cat Awards Saturday night: Alfred Adopts [Madison Cole], Amy Robbins, Ashley Nicole Designs, Barrie Clark, Bath Veterinary Hospital, Blair Hall, BOCES Wildwood Campus, Canisteo-Greenwood Central School, Chris Porcaro, Christine MacNaughton, Cindy Griffin, Colleen & Rick Sutfin, Connie Partridge, Daffney Clark, Deb Fenton, Dee Hurst, FLX Excavating, Grand View Canine Care, John Mulligan, Karen & David Winant, Karen Heckel, Kelly Valentine & Steve Morse, Kristina Cumberbatch, Larry’s Latrines, Laura Becker, Linda Donaldson, Linda Laker, LOWE’S, Mahany Canine Center, Maple City Collision, Maple City Dodge, Mary Alice Margeson, Mary Kelly, Michelle Mehlenbacher, Patricia & Brian [Quincy], Patty Libordi, Paula Stull, Perry Pet – Livonia, Rick & Paula Challenger, Salon 96, Shelley Laker, Skylar Mahany, The Evening Tribune (The Spectator), Whistle Stop Laundry.