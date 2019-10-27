CORNING - Incumbent Republican Alison Hunt will take on challenger Democrat Debbie Shannon in the upcoming Nov. 5, general election, to determine who holds the City Council’s 8th Ward seat of the next four years.

The candidates recently answered several questions about their campaign.

Opening statement

Hunt

“I have been an active member of the Corning community serving on a variety of local Boards including the Steuben County Habitat for Humanity, the Gaffer District, Bethany Village and as a founding member of the Corning Area Young Professionals.

I am proud to be endorsed by Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, former Mayor Rich Negri, Deputy Mayor Chris Karam, former 8th Ward Councilman Tony Sofia and the Crystal City Police Benevolent Association.

I am committed to being an accessible representative and I am proud to have helped thousands of people cut through government red tape over the last nine years through my constituent service work.”

Shannon

“I am committed to making a difference here in my hometown.

I have years of business experience. I know how to budget money. I believe in fiscal responsibility. Most important, I'm the better candidate for City Council of the 8th ward, because I'm not beholden to Washington or to anyone else making decisions at the state or at the county level.

I will dedicate myself 100 percent to just one thing - to serve the people of the 8th Ward and the City of Corning. That is all I will be focused on. I hope you will give me that chance.”

Why are you choosing to run for the position?

Shannon

“I am running for City Council of the 8th ward, because I understand it's been a while since a Democrat has run for the position. I believe that good and healthy democracy is achieved when there is respectful debate on differences of opinion. Without it, new ideas and growth vital to the city's vibrancy will abate.”

Hunt

“Keeping our public safe, addressing our infrastructure needs, updating our housing and increasing economic development are my top priorities. I want to make sure Corning is a place for generations to raise their families, pursue a career and enjoy retirement. I will continue to be an accessible and responsive representative for my neighbors in the 8th ward.

I truly believe helping people through government red tape is one of the most important aspects of this position and the most rewarding experiences from my service to the community.”

What do you think is the most critical issue facing the city and how would you address this if elected?

Hunt

“Upgrading our infrastructure is the most critical issue facing our city. I have been committed to increasing funding for paving our roads during my time on the council. I have also chaired the Capitol Infrastructure Committee and we recently passed plans to upgrade our Waste Water Treatment Plant. In the coming years, we will need to upgrade our aging water and sewer lines to avoid frequent breaks and water issues. I look forward to finding solutions for these issues.”

Shannon

“In my ward, especially, there has been a great deal of funding not only for new roads in and leading to Lamphear Ct, but also for the housing project there. That's wonderful.

As for further revitalization, I'd like to see vacant retail spaces, specifically like the two areas in my ward on Pulteney and Reynolds and Townsend, developed.”

What makes you a better choice than your opponent?

Shannon

“I was born and raised in Corning. My parents, Bob and Beanie Collins, taught me and my sister, Patty, the value of leadership and community service. I've tried to take their life lessons to make a difference.

In Miami, I started a non-profit to help survivors of domestic abuse get back on their feet. I volunteered at Habitat for Humanity making houses. On the business side, I lived in New York for 10 years and worked as an office manager of a billion-dollar company. My dedication to my local community has been important to me everywhere I've lived. All those roads have led me home.”

Hunt

“My experience overcoming government bureaucracy and being a voice for the individual makes me the best choice to be on city council. I understand the issues our city is facing and have been able to help address some of these over the last four years, but the work is not done. As the voice of a younger generation with a different perspective, I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow council members, the mayor, city manager and our city employees to address our concerns and contribute to what makes Corning a great place to live.”

Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Corning Senior Center, 1 Park Ave., to voters in the city’s 6th, 7th and 8th wards.

