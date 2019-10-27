JAMESTOWN — George Borrello, the endorsed Republican, Conservative, Independence and Libertarian candidate for the State Senate’s 57th District, announced Thursday that he has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF).

The NRA’s Political Victory Fund gave Borrello an AQ rating and an endorsement as being a pro-gun/pro-hunting candidate, who supports self-defense and is an advocate for the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. This is the highest rating a non-incumbent can receive.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the NRA-PVF. Now, more than ever, the rights of law-abiding gun owners need to be protected and defended against those who are working to take them away,” said George Borrello. “Our region has countless hunters and sportsmen for whom gun ownership is a way of life. Still others own firearms for the critical purpose of self-defense.

“Yet, during the last legislative session, the radical New York City politicians, who now control every branch of state government, passed a host of new restrictions that infringe on gun owners’ rights. And they won’t stop there. They have a long wish-list of additional measures, designed to take away our rights and freedoms, that they will be pushing in this next session,” added Borrello. “Residents of the 57th Senate District can be assured that I will fight against this dangerous overreach and in strong defense of New Yorkers’ Second Amendment rights.”

The 57th Senate District covers southern Livingston County and all of Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.