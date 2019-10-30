BELMONT — In a continuous effort to provide health and wellness services to its rural community, Genesee Valley Central School District and Wegmans Pharmacy of Hornell have partnered in hopes of offering additional health services to a community that is constantly challenged with time, access, and available resources.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m., the Genesee Valley Central School District will host the second annual community flu vaccination clinic on the GVCS campus at 1 Jaguar Drive in Belmont, NY. Last year’s, “Vote & Vax” was the second largest off-site flu clinic in Allegany County and the district anticipates a higher participation rate this year due to the elimination of off-site flu clinics provided in the past by the Allegany County Department of Health.

The “Vote & Vax” is a first come, first serve clinic and can accommodate patients ages three and above. The “Vote & Vax” will offer preservative free, high dose, and pneumonia shots. If attending, follow the posted clinic signs and park in the back of the school.

All necessary documentation is available to print and complete in advance on the GVCS Health & Wellness page at www.genvalley.org