Town cuts ribbon on long-awaited salt shed

ALMOND — Almond is ready for winter like never before.

Wednesday morning, the Town of Almond cut the ribbon on its brand new salt shed, which will hold 6,000 tons of salt and sand by the time the snow starts to fly.

“This is really impressive,” said Town Supervisor Dawn Wildrick-Cole, surveying the 72x150 structure.

Almond received the grant several years ago, with a 20 percent match from the town. The building alone cost $431,000.

“The grant came in December a few years ago, and not many of these were awarded,” Wildrick-Cole recalled. “The state will pay for 80 percent of this. That was really the only way we could afford it and get the size building we need.”

The salt shed has been a topic of discussion in Almond dating back to the 1980s, said members of the town board. The structure is much-needed; previously, sand and salt would simply sit in a pile on the ground outside the Highway Department.

“We’re going to save a lot now that we’re not losing any to the ground,” said Highway Superintendent Jamie Mansfield. “It’s going to help out a lot. You can scrape right off the blacktop instead of leaving some on the ground. It was always wet and it would clump right up. It was just a fight with it all winter long.”

The new salt shed is about half full right now, with another 3,000 tons scheduled to be delivered in the county’s contribution over the coming weeks. Almond typically uses between 5,000 and 6,000 tons a year, with the salt shed serving the town, village and the school district.

The salt shed is also expected to improve Almond’s watershed, which was a key component of the grant application. The village’s well water supply sits nearby.

“It preserves our material better,” said Wildrick-Cole. “Less runoff is good for us buying and using the material. It’s much easier on the highway crew. This will save money in the long run.”

“It keeps the mixture the same instead of washing the salt out of it,” added Mansfield.

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting was a milestone for the town, which has been looking forward to the salt shed going into operation for years. Even after the grant was won, it took a few more years to go through the state’s paperwork process, followed by engineering, bidding and then the actual construction.

“There were steps we needed to follow by state law. It’s really an accomplishment now that it’s here,” said Wildrick-Cole. “This summer was the groundbreaking. The highway guys are the ones who moved the old pile, put down the floor and did all the prep work. The town provided a lot of the labor, the groundwork and the pouring and all the blacktop work.”

“The building went fairly quick when the material got here,” added Mansfield. “It was only about two weeks and it was done.”

Now, the town can survey a job well done.

“Grants are a lot of work. We’ve had a grant administrator that has helped us through those bumps and they’ve been invaluable to us,” said Wildrick-Cole. “It has been a long road, a labor of love. It’s exciting that it’s here and done.”