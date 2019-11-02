WELLSVILLE — Wellsville residents, the Davisons, participated in The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program this past summer and were among the winners of the 2019 Photo Contest.

All winners were selected from the hundreds of photos submitted by volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada. The photos capture the fun-filled experiences our volunteer host families shared with Fresh Air children this past summer. Categories include “Backyard Fun,” “Friendship,” “New Experiences,” “Exploring Nature,” “Swimming,” “The Beach” and “Ice Cream.”

The photo was selected as a winner in the “Animals” category, and features Fresh Air child, Sierra, 11, petting an alpaca with her host family, the Davisons.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. To learn more about hosting a Fresh Air child next summer, contact Rachel Beiler at 607-215-6603 or visit The Fresh Air Fund at www.FreshAir.org