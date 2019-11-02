WELLSVILLE — Allegany Arc, a human services provider that provides services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, has announced the promotion of Rebecca Decker to Strategy Fulfillment Director.

In her new role, Decker will be responsible for developing a road map for the implementation of the agency’s strategic destinations as defined collaboratively by the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Management Team. Decker will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer to manage projects as well as supervise customer-facing administrative staff.

Decker joined the Allegany Arc team in 2000 as a Receptionist. She has held several positions in the agency and has served as Executive Assistant since 2015. Decker serves as Clerk to the Board of Directors for Allegany Arc and Clarity Wellness Community and is a current participant of Leadership Allegany.

“Allegany Arc is filled with some of the most caring, compassionate, generous, and thoughtful people I have ever worked with," Decker said. "I can’t imagine not being part of this agency, one that has seen me through the darkest of days and the happiest of moments. If you are looking to make a difference, Allegany Arc is hiring.”

Decker said she is incredibly excited about this opportunity.

“Allegany Arc’s Executive Management Team is filled with bright and passionate people who are not only invested in the best possible services for people with special needs but in the many staff who keep Allegany Arc running on a daily basis. It’s an amazing feeling to be part of that,” she said.

Allegany Arc is dedicated to providing opportunities to people with special needs and their families. For more information, visit www.AlleganyArc.org or www.facebook.com/AlleganyArc