BATH — The Steuben Prevention Coalition (SPC) announced that it has received notification of approval for their next five-year round of the Drug Free Communities Grant support program which is an initiative sponsored by the President’s Office of National Drug Control Policy in the amount of $125,000 each year for five years.

The SPC was one of 150 grant recipients nationwide.

“We are extremely excited that we can continue our work in Steuben County. The Coalition’s goals are to reduce alcohol and drug use by our youth, promote protective factors that reduce the risk of substance abuse, reduce factors that increase the risk of substance abuse, encourage community dialogue and collaboration relating to alcohol and drug use and educate parents about what is 'really going on' relating to teenage drug and alcohol use,” said Colleen Banik, Prevention Coordinator for the Coalition.

The SPC was originally formed in 1991 to address the ever-increasing need to provide education and awareness on substance abuse issues to the residents of Steuben County and received their first grant award in 2013. The SPC is comprised of volunteer professionals from education, faith-based, law enforcement, health care and various other community sectors who work to bring awareness of teen alcohol and substance abuse.

Additional information about the Steuben Prevention Coalition (SPC) can be found at www.steubenpreventioncoalition.org or by calling the offices located at 8 East Morris Street, Bath, NY (607) 776-6441 ext. 202.