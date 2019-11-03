Board aims for greater 'continuity' with measure on ballot

ALMOND — Almond voters will decide Tuesday whether or not to change the position of Town Clerk from an elected position to a post appointed by the board.

This isn’t the first time the question has been on the ballot in Almond; it was defeated during the last election cycle. However, the town board believes that setback was more due to a lack of communication in the community than any problem with the proposal itself.

“People have been confused on what the motivation behind it is,” Deputy Supervisor Dan Hegarty told The Spectator. “At one point they thought we were trying to oust the existing clerk. Some people are saying the same thing now, but it’s not that at all, we just feel we need a little bit more control over who we hire to handle our finances.”

The board members said the primary goal of the change is continuity, allowing someone to settle into the position rather than have it subject to the whims of election cycles. The board would also have more control over setting the work hours of an appointed clerk.

“It’s for continuity. We want someone to stay in the position, whereas an elected official can change every two years. We could potentially be in a constant state of reorienting people to a new position,” said Councilwoman Jo-Anne Freeland. “With an appointed position, you have that ability to keep the person and keep them well trained. I think it’s in the best interest of the taxpayers to have someone who is well-versed in the role. I think it’s a better use of taxpayer money.”

Shelly Stevens is running unopposed for town clerk/tax collector on the Republican line Tuesday. The town board said it has no issues with the performance of Stevens, but long-term, it believes an appointed clerk is in the best interest of constituents.

“It’s not anything against our current town clerk. For me, I want continuity,” Freeland said. “It’s a big job. There’s a lot involved. It works well in other towns to have an appointed clerk.”

The board felt strongly enough about the issue to put it back on the ballot this year.

“We feel it got shot down before because people didn’t understand what we were trying to do,” Hegarty said. “We had people come back to us afterwards and say well, I wish I would’ve known that. They might have voted differently on it.”

Town Supervisor Dawn Wildrick-Cole is running unopposed, as are Hegarty and Lawrence Perry. All three are on the Republican line.

“We welcome people to come to our meetings,” Freeland said.