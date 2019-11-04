Four candidates will vie for two seats on the Erwin Town Council when voters go to the polls Tuesday.

This year’s ballot for Erwin residents features two incumbents, Jody Allen and Doug Cole, both Republicans, and challengers Brent Pryslopski and Linda Leibhart, both Democrats.

The Leader asked questions of all four candidates to learn more about them ahead of Election Day.

Jody Allen

Q: What should voters know about you?

A: I was raised in the Corning area, left for college and to start my career, and returned to live in Painted Post in 1994. I, along with my husband, raised our four children here. I have owned a local engineering business since 1993 and currently, along with my husband, operate a small beef farm in Coopers Plains. I am pro-business and pro-development, if done in conjunction with proper planning, because I believe it is key to the sustainability of our community. Over the years I have been involved with and supported local youth sports and community service organizations.

Q: What’s been central to your campaign for this seat and how have voters responded?

A: I believe I am qualified to serve on the Town Board because I am experienced, dedicated, and I care about our community. I currently sit on the Town Board, the County Shared Services Committee and I have years of experience attending Town Board, Planning Board and ZBA meetings. I have 30 years of experience working with multiple municipalities on infrastructure improvement projects. As a property owner, maintaining a flat tax rate is important to me. Since being appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Town Board, I have received significant support from the community, which I greatly appreciate.

Q: How do you feel about how the town has handled economic development?

A: Erwin has a long history of supporting economic development, which is essential for the vitality and longevity of the community. Development increases our tax base, provides jobs and supports infrastructure improvement projects. The development within the Town has been accomplished in a responsible manner. This is a result of our Comprehensive Plan, zoning regulations and the SEQR process. We are fortunate that the town manager, employees, board members and town engineer have worked together over the years to create an environment that is known throughout the region for being both pro-development but also diligent about ensuring environmental responsibility.

Q: What do you feel needs to be changed on the Erwin Town Council and within town government, and what do you think it’s doing well?

A: I fully support the Town Council and town employees. They truly have the best interests of the residents in mind. The thing that I would like to see change is community involvement. I know from my years of experience attending both Town Board and Planning Board meetings that very few people participate. The meetings are open to the public. The meeting minutes and agendas, along with a wealth of useful information, are provided on the Town’s website. If people have concerns, or would just like to be more informed, I would like to see them participating in our regular meetings.

Doug Cole

Q: What should voters know about you?

A: My Town of Erwin introduction began at Sullivan Park in 1985. Our first Erwin home was on West Hill Terrace -- now Pioneer Road. I am active in town life. I attend Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, I volunteered on Erwin’s Planning Board, and we built Heavenly Cup Coffee Roasters on South Hamilton Street. When we sold Heavenly Cup, I wanted to give back to the town where we lived, worked and ran our business. So I ran for a seat on Erwin’s Town Council, where I now serve. I am seeking re-election. I would be honored to receive your vote.

Q: What’s been central to your campaign for this seat and how have voters responded?

A: I believe my councilman role is to actively participate in town government on behalf of its residents and businesses. Our town board provides vision, guidance and oversight to our town manager, who directs the town’s operations, while securing infrastructure and equipment grants. Grants enable growth without negatively impacting tax rates. As your town councilman, I will continue to look for opportunities in economic growth, shared services and infrastructure improvements. Above all, fairness and integrity are paramount in all we do.

Q: How do you feel about how the town has handled economic development?

A: The Town of Erwin is doing a good job with economic development. In the past 10 years the combined town and village total taxable asset value has increased 22 percent. For the same period, our average tax rate change has been zero. Our town does an excellent job of securing grant money for projects: our Town Center road extension, our water and sewer district permitting new business development on Victory Highway, our sewer plant upgrade enabling a shared service agreement with Addison, and the C-PP Airport upgrades. It is results like these that bring new jobs and attract organizations like FLN.

Q: What do you feel needs to be changed on the Erwin Town Council and within town government, and what do you think it's doing well?

A: I am not running for councilman to disrupt things but rather to do my best to keep our town government healthy and effective. We need to continue to appoint qualified and dedicated people to our five local boards, support our first responders and the new Erwin Justice Court. We look ahead to the needs of the Town like improved traffic management, zoning laws that enable responsible 5G installations, job growth opportunities, and a housing market that addresses the needs of a younger workforce. Please vote for me, Doug Cole, on Nov. 5.

Brent Pryslopski

Q: What should voters know about you?

A: I am a lifelong resident of the Painted Post area, a graduate of West High School and Corning Community College. At Corning Community College, I was elected and served on the student executive board. I was a 2014 candidate for the Corning-Painted Post School Board. I am self-employed and a barber on Market Street in Corning.

Q: What’s been central to your campaign for this seat and how have voters responded?

A: Listening and communicating with residents of the town has been a major focal point of the campaign. The residents have been concerned with the sign zoning laws for the town -- sign zoning laws prevent businesses from having signs more than 15 feet tall. Concerns over the former vacant Harley Davidson building with slow progress on the building, the sudden removal of the Painted Post justice and the court, the decaying of Craig Park pool facility, major increased assessments on business and residential properties and 5G towers. These were all direct concerns from our residents.

Q: How do you feel about how the town has handled economic development?

A: The town has made it difficult for growth with economic development. Sign zoning restrictions have kept numerous businesses from developing in the town, high increases with assessments for our businesses and residents. We should be working to grow to provide more jobs and revenue for the town. There is no need to make it difficult for success.

Q: What do you feel needs to be changed on the Erwin Town Council and within town government, and what do you think it’s doing well?

The Erwin Town council needs to have more transparency and diversity in government. Listening to our residents' concerns should be a top priority. As public servants we are responsible to listen to our residents' needs and concerns. We need to work with business and promote business growth and development. Open the town to businesses and small businesses and not make it difficult for businesses to operate. We should always be improving our town for economic development, safety and overall the best quality of life. We are Erwin, the town of distinction.

Linda Leibhart

Q: What should voters know about you?

A: I grew up on a farm, so I know the plight of farmers firsthand, and am concerned about their plight today. I got my Bachelor’s degree in secondary education, and planned to teach. I then felt called to ministry, and received a Master in Divinity degree, and was ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church 38 years ago. I am 100 percent in favor of separation of church and state, as our Founding Fathers intended. I also served in the Army for 27 years, with three combat deployments, being the first female chaplain in the military to serve in a combat zone. I was also assigned at our embassy in Cairo, Egypt, interfacing with our personnel at various Egyptian bases in Egypt, the first chaplain to be assigned in our State Department Embassy system. I also served 23 years in the VA healthcare system as chaplain. Part of my Army experience was active duty, and part was reserve, so I was able to serve both the VA and in the Army. My entire life has been one of serving my community and the nation. While I have recently retired, it has not lessened my desire to serve nation and community.



Q: What’s been central to your campaign for this seat and how have voters responded?

A: I would like to see greater diversity and transparency in the functioning of the Erwin Town Council. People I have spoken with feel this is very important as well.



Q: How do you feel about how the town has handled economic development?



A: I feel my previous answer could answer this question too. I have not felt, as do a number of voters I have spoken with, that our Town Council has been thoroughly transparent in the way it approaches economic development.



Q: What do you feel needs to be changed on the Erwin Town Council and within town government, and what do you think it’s doing well?



A: As said in a previous response. I would like to see greater transparency and diversity on the Town Council. I do not believe that has happened in nearly 20 years. But we need Erwin voters to help change that. To raise their voices and concerns, starting at the ballot box on Nov. 5.