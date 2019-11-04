The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County will offer a free workshop, ”Long Term Care Planning,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Southeast Steuben County Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning.

The workshop will be led by elder law attorney Patrick J. Roth, who will explain what Medicare covers, veteran options, Medicaid eligibility for a nursing home, long term care insurance and planning options for families. The session will cover the four parts of Medicare and what is covered by each part; financial benefits that may be eligible for veterans and their spouses; the Medicaid eligibility rules surrounding long term care; and how to plan for future long term care costs.

To register, call 607-664-2300.