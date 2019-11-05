Yates County election winners in contested races:
None of the Democrats who attempted to win contested races against Republicans in Yates County were successful in the Nov. 5 general election.
Winners in contested races are:
Supreme Court Justice 7th Judicial District: Matthew Rosenbaum (R) and Kevin Nasca (R)
Yates County Coroner: Kathy McGrath (D)
Yates County Legislature
District 1: Douglas Paddock (R), Edward Bronson (R), Timothy Cutler (R), and Patrick Killen (R)
District 2: Terry Button (R), Richard Harper (R), Richard Willson (R)
District 3: Leslie Church (R), Carlie Chilson (R), Daniel Banach (R), P. Earle Gleason (R)
Jerusalem Supervisor: Jamie Sisson (R)
Barrington Town Council: Calvin Crosby (R), Thomas Petro III (R)
Benton Town Council: Richard Harper (R), Alan Tomion (R)
Italy Town Council: Debra Cook (R), Malcolm McKenzie (VM)
Milo Town Council: Dale Hallings (R), Arden Sorensen Jr. (R)
Benton Highway Superintendent: Jason Hoover (R)
