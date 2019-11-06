Republican will succeed Cathy Young

In the 57th State Senate District, Republican George Borrello soundly defeated Democratic challenger Austin Morgan to fill the seat in Albany vacated by Cathy Young’s retirement earlier this year.

“I am honored and extremely humbled that the voters of the 57th District have chosen me to be their voice and advocate in the State Senate,” Borrello said. “They can be assured that I will devote myself to earning that trust, just as Cathy Young did over her successful 15-year tenure. I am tremendously grateful at the opportunity I have been given to pick up the reins from such a dedicated and hardworking public servant and will work tirelessly to live up to the standard she set.”

Borrello, the Chautauqua County Executive, dominated in his home county with 72.62 percent of the vote, topping Morgan 20,445 votes to 7,700. The margin was similar in Livingston County, with Borrello earning 71.02 percent of the vote with 4,669 ballots to 1,905 for Morgan. Borrello was on pace for a similar ratio in Cattaraugus County as votes continued to be counted Tuesday night.

In Allegany County, Borrello piled up 6,030 votes, good for 74.55 percent. Morgan had 2,053 votes in the county.

“As I begin this new chapter, I do so with a deeper perspective on the strengths of our region and the challenges to its future,” Borrello said. “As I crisscrossed the district over the last several months, I had the privilege of meeting thousands of our residents, from a diversity of backgrounds and life experiences. Nearly all shared a deep concern for the future of Western New York and the Southern Tier. From high taxes and a hostile business climate, to infringement of our rights and freedoms, which are all part of the radical New York City-based political agenda now dominating in Albany, the people of this region believe that our state is heading down the wrong path. Fighting against these damaging policies and proposing common-sense, forward-looking solutions will be my overriding focus in the State Senate.”

The 57th District had gone unrepresented in Albany since Young's sudden resignation early this year.



“I can’t wait to begin this crucial work and I am beyond grateful for this new opportunity to serve our region," Borrello said. "In the weeks ahead, I will be working with our county government officials to facilitate a smooth transition and ensure that ongoing projects and efforts are supported and remain on track.



“I look forward to working hard in Albany and here at home for all the constituents across the four counties of the 57th District. This is an exciting new chapter for our region and my thanks go out to everyone whose encouragement, support and conviction made this victory possible.”

Morgan, 22, of Freedom was running for the first time.