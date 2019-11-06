DANSVILLE — Southern Livingston County and the 57th state Senate district will be represented by Republican George Borrello who soundly defeated Democratic challenger Austin Morgan to fill the seat in Albany vacated by Cathy Young’s retirement earlier this year.

“I am honored and extremely humbled that the voters of the 57th District have chosen me to be their voice and advocate in the State Senate,” Borrello said Tuesday. “They can be assured that I will devote myself to earning that trust, just as Cathy Young did over her successful 15-year tenure. I am tremendously grateful at the opportunity I have been given to pick up the reins from such a dedicated and hardworking public servant and will work tirelessly to live up to the standard she set.”

Borrello, the Chautauqua County Executive, dominated in his home county with 72.62 percent of the vote, topping Morgan 20,445 votes to 7,700. The margin was similar in Livingston County, with Borrello earning 71.02 percent of the vote with 4,669 ballots to 1,905 for Morgan. Borrello was on pace for a similar ratio in Cattaraugus and Allegany County as votes continued to be counted Tuesday night.

“As I begin this new chapter, I do so with a deeper perspective on the strengths of our region and the challenges to its future,” Borrello said. “As I crisscrossed the district over the last several months, I had the privilege of meeting thousands of our residents, from a diversity of backgrounds and life experiences. Nearly all shared a deep concern for the future of Western New York and the Southern Tier. From high taxes and a hostile business climate, to infringement of our rights and freedoms, which are all part of the radical New York City-based political agenda now dominating in Albany, the people of this region believe that our state is heading down the wrong path. Fighting against these damaging policies and proposing common-sense, forward-looking solutions will be my overriding focus in the State Senate.”

Livingston County judge

Before absentee ballots are counted, Jennifer Noto (R) topped the race to elect two Livingston County judges with 9,489 votes. Kevin Van Allen (R) was second with 8,463 votes. Democrat Margaret Graf Linsner was third as of Tuesday night, with Justin Hill coming in fourth with 4,764 votes.

Town of North Dansville

David Werth (R) defeated Bevin Lynn (D) for town justice, 860-239. David Luce (R) had 668 votes and Robert Infantino (D) had 653 votes in the race for two town council seats. Rick Schwenzer (D) had 594 votes.

Town of Dansville

The Town of Dansville races featured no upsets but an unusually high number of write-in votes.

Michael Willis ran on the Republican line unopposed and secured 254 total votes for Town Supervisor. There were 28 write-in votes.

On the town council, Republicans Eugene Jackson (246 votes) and Robert Mahany (227 votes) secured election. There were 79 write-in obtuse.

Republican Toby Jamison was unopposed for Highway Superintendent and netted 269 votes. There were 55 write-ins.

Town of Wayland

Raymond Thielges secured 100 percent of the votes cast for highway superintendent in Wayland. Earning over 99 percent were Carol Mykel (R) for town supervisor and Natalie Baird (R) for town clerk. Republicans Kerry Pebbles and Robert Reigelsperger were elected to four-year terms on the town council.

Town of Cohocton

In the race for Town Supervisor, Republican Judith Hall edged Bill Waggoner with 53.2 percent of the vote, 266-230.

In a three-way race for two seats on the town council, a pair of Milton Levesque (351 votes) and Jan Kastberg (262 votes) led the race Tuesday night, both running on the Republican line. Jim McCart had 254 votes in the tight race.

David Domm (R) ran unopposed for Town Justice and picked up 392 votes.

Town of Nunda

Merilee Walker (R) was elected town supervisor, James Mann Jr. (R) was elected town justice, and Rick Morgan (R) was elected highway superintendent. Martha J. Blair and Michael A. Hillier, Republicans, were elected to the town council.

Town of Ossian

Chris Pero (D) and John VanHeusen (R) were elected to the town council.

Town of Sparta

Republicans Glenn Kreiley and Daniel Maloney were elected to the town council. Allen Webster (D) placed third.

Town of West Sparta

Susan Jane Erdle (R) was elected town supervisor, Marie Powell (D) town clerk, Eugene K. Moffat (R) town justice and Douglas D. Reniff (R) highway superintendent, with Shawn Mann (D) and Kreag Cotter (R) elected to the town council.

Town of Springwater

Deborah Babbitt Henry (R) led Norbert W. Buckley (D) in the race for town supervisor, 352-314. Kim Warner (R) won the race for town clerk over Christine M. Englert (D). Donald Haywood (R) was elected town justice. Patricia Willsea (R) and Tom Canute Jr. (R) were the top-two vote-getters in the race for two town council seats, with Democrats Darrell Westurn and John Curtiss third and fourth. Ronald Mastin (R) was elected highway superintendent.

Town of Groveland

William Carman was elected town supervisor and Kimberly Burgess was elected town clerk. Republicans David Livingston and Mark Bean secured town justice seats, with Renee Hoffman third. Republicans William Devine and Stephen Atterbury were elected to the town council, with Pattie Niedermaier Johnston (D) third. Mark Caldwell (R) defeated Tanner Harvey (D) for town highway superintendent. Prop 1 was defeated.