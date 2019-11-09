Sales will benefit the library

HORNELL — The snow was flying in the Maple City Thursday, a sure indication that winter is nearly here.

Ready or not, it will soon be time to start thinking about decorating the Christmas tree.

The Friends of the Hornell Public Library have the perfect addition to the tree this year.

The group is currently taking orders on its first-ever Commemorative Ornament, a gold piece that depicts the historic library at 64 Genesee Street.

“A friend of one of our board members came to one of our meetings and asked if we had ever done an ornament,” recalled Friends of the Hornell Public Library President Mary McDaniels. “She said that people had asked her if the Hornell Library had any kind of an ornament. She suggested that we look into it, and we did.”

The project came at the perfect time. The Commemorative Ornament is being sold in recognition of the 10th anniversary of the Friends of the Hornell Public Library, a group founded in 2009 with the mission to “enable the Hornell Public Library to maximize its educational and cultural impact in the local community through fundraising, promotion and volunteer services.”

The gold Commemorative Ornament, which comes with a lifelong guarantee, is being sold for $15. Pre-sale orders are currently being accepted and the orders will be delivered in plenty of time for Christmas, although the undated ornament can fly with pride at any time of the year.

“They’re going to be good for any time. They’re not just a Christmas ornament, they’re a commemorative piece for the library.”

Ornaments will be sold while supplies last, until all 250 have been claimed. The ornaments are being made in New York state. Proceeds will support the library.

“Our purpose at Friends of the Hornell Public Library is to raise money to help cover extra expenses at the library, to help bring in speakers and help with various projects,” McDaniels said. “Part of what we’re doing is trying to redecorate the library somewhat. Part of the profit that we make on this ornament will go towards improving the appearance of the library.”

In another ongoing fundraiser, Friends of the Hornell Public Library are still collecting recipes for an international cookbook that will be printed next spring. The proceeds from that effort will go towards a project to digitize the newspaper archives housed at the library.

To order a Commemorative Ornament, pick up an order form at the library and mail it and your check to:

Tim Nisbet, Treasurer Friends of the Hornell Public Library 474 Seneca Road Hornell, NY 14843

If you have any questions, contact McDaniels at 607-382-4987 or email Project Chair Sharon Wirth at sharonwirth52@gmail.com

The Hornell Public Library on Genesee Street was commemorated on March 27, 1911. It was designed by Edward Lippincott Tilton, the architect of the Ellis Island Immigration Center who frequently designed projects for the Carnegie Foundation. A Carnegie Foundation grant along with many years of fundraising by the Hornell Library Association led to construction of the building on Genesee Street.

Local workers helped construct the building, with the furnishings, floor coverings and woodwork all done locally with contributions from J.M. Deutsch Co. and the McConnell Manufacturing Co. The Hornell Library Association dates back to April 1868.