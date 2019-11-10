For eight years, the Penn Yan and Keuka Lake communities, along with friends and family from the Finger Lakes region and beyond have come together on Thanksgiving morning to take part in a tradition of supporting St. Michael School. The tradition will continue this Nov. 28 with the 8th Annual 5K Turkey Trot and Fun Run.

The 5K race course is USAT&F certified and professionally timed by Falcon Race Timing. The course follows flat terrain through town for 3.1 miles.

Rain or shine, registration begins at 7 a.m. in the St. Michael Church fellowship hall with race start at 8:30. The Kids Fun Run immediately follows the 5K with an approximate start time of 9:30. Awards will be presented to the top overall female and male, top age group, and all Kids Fun Run finishers. Registration cost is $30 for the 5K and $5 for the Kids Fun Run.

This event will continue to give back with a Turkey Trot Food Drive and new environmentally friendly additions. Racers and community members are encouraged to bring two canned or nonperishable food items to the St. Michael Church fellowship hall on race day. Baked goods will also be for sale with proceeds going back to the school.

This year, racers are asked to bring a re-usable water bottle to help reduce disposable water bottle waste. All racers who present their reusable bottles at registration will be entered to win a 32oz. limited edition Hydro Flask. Italy Hill Compost will also have a presence at the event ensuring that post-race compostable waste is taken to their site in Branchport.

Additional race perks include: Dri-fit Performance shirts to the first 300 participants registered, live DJ, automatic raffle entry for pre-registrants for a chance to win an Apple Watch, and an abundance of post-race food.

This annual event is one of St. Michael School’s most profitable fundraisers with the funds raised going back to support the school’s general operating needs.