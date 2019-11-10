BELMONT — The clock is ticking on Jan. 1, 2020, when criminal justice reform enacted in Albany this year goes into effect.

The ramifications remain a hot topic, both locally and across the state.

The matter was the major point of discussion during this week’s Allegany County Public Safety Committee meeting.

“We’ve been very busy trying to prepare for the new legislation,” said Public Defender Barbara Kelley. “We’ve had several trainings and hope to be ready come Jan. 1 to be operating under the new rules.”

On the other side of the county’s justice system, District Attorney Keith Slep said his office is “waiting for the ravages of the new laws.”

The committee discussed one of the potential financial impacts to the county with Probation Director Robert Starks. Legislator Brooke Harris (R-Alfred) asked how many people on any given day are utilizing ankle bracelets given that, under the new laws, “those under pre-trial release who are on electronic home monitoring will not be required to pay for ankle bracelets.”

Starks said the county has close to 20, as well as two covered under Raise the Age legislation that are reimbursed by the state.

“All the rest we’re paying for,” he said, noting that to cover costs the county charges $20 for a landline phone and $30 for cell phones.

At the state level, 57th District Senator-Elect George Borrello said the first and most immediate challenge facing him, his colleagues, and members of New York’s law enforcement community is fighting for the repeal or amendment of the “reckless and dangerous” reforms of New York’s criminal justice system that are slated to go into effect on Jan. 1.

“As Chautauqua County Executive over this past year, I was stunned and alarmed to see a flood of radical, politically-driven and costly new laws from Albany forced on residents and localities around the state,” said Borrello. “From legislation allowing illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, to the disastrous farm labor bill, to billions in new taxes and volumes of unfunded mandates, the dire impact of one-party rule was on full display.”

“However, topping the list of ill-conceived measures was the overhaul of the state’s criminal justice system. Folded into the massive state budget and passed without a single hearing or debate, these ‘reforms’ include the elimination of cash bail for 90 percent of those charged with crimes – including serious crimes such as first degree grand larceny, terrorism-related money laundering, and the assault of a child under 11 years old – without any real safeguards to ensure the accused will return to court to face justice,” said Borrello.

Among the over 400 offenses that will not qualify for bail in New York after Jan. 1 are:

• Manslaughter in the second degree;

• Vehicular manslaughter in the first degree;

• Criminally negligent homicide;

• Burglary in the second degree;

• Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds;

• Felony criminal sale and criminal possession of controlled substances;

• Money laundering to support terrorism;

• Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child;

• Bribe given to a public official; and

• Aggravated cruelty to animals

Discovery changes mandated as part of the reforms will require all evidence to be turned over to defendants within just 15 days, a change that has elicited grave concerns from prosecutors statewide of both political parties. The changes also mean that defendants will now have access to personal information on crime victims and witnesses, jeopardizing their safety and increasing the chances of jury tampering and intimidation. Borrello pointed out that victims of domestic violence will be especially vulnerable under these new rules.

Borrello pointed to two new proposals advanced this week by State Senators Serino and Gallivan that he said would address two of the most glaring shortcomings of the reforms. The first bill would allow judges to consider a perpetrators’ dangerousness when determining whether a defendant should be held pre-trial; New York will be one of only four states that does not allow such a consideration. The second bill would help protect victims of domestic violence by requiring that crimes under the aggravated family offense statute qualify for bail and pre-trial detention.

“My sincere hope is that the warnings shared by everyone here today, along with those aired by law enforcement professionals across New York, will convince the Governor and legislative leaders to reverse course on these radical changes. Two important proposals were advanced this week by members of the Senate Republican Conference, and with the strong support of victim advocates and several of the state’s district attorneys,” Borrello said. “These measures should serve as a starting point for a constructive, bipartisan effort on this issue. New Yorkers need us to craft true reforms that will advance the objective of equal justice for all – which everyone supports - while preserving public safety and the effective functioning of the criminal justice system.”