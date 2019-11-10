HORNELL — Ardent Solutions invites community members to participate in an upcoming evidence-based program developed by Stanford Patient Education Research Center entitled Living Healthy with Chronic Conditions.

The class is free and is scheduled for Wednesday mornings beginning Nov. 13 from 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Hornell Community Arts Center, 56 Broadway Mall, Hornell, New York 14843.

The Living Healthy workshop is a six-session, health education program that helps participants become more confident about managing their own chronic condition or that of a loved-one. The workshops are taught by two leaders and are for individuals living with one or more chronic condition; such as arthritis, heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes.

Family members, friends and caregivers are welcome to attend. The program provides information and teaches practical skills on managing chronic health problems. Participants should plan to attend all six sessions as each class continues to build upon the previous class.

To learn more about Living Healthy with Chronic Conditions, or to register for the upcoming workshop, call Ardent Solutions at 585-593-1738.