Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Kerry L. Brown, 37, of Belknap Hill Road, Branchport, was arrested Oct. 31 in Penn Yan by Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO) on a bench warrant for failure to pay a fine. She was held at the Yates County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jessica L. Coonrod, 21, of Colby St., Spencerport, was arrested Nov. 4 by YCSO after she turned herself in upon hearing there was a bench warrant issued for a failure to appear in Milo Town Court. She was held in the county jail to await Arraignment Court.

Jeffrey P. Vanskiver, 59, of Bean Station Road, Hammondsport, was arrested Nov. 4 by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies after he allegedly used another person’s benefit card issued by the Steuben County Dept. of Social Services in May and June, following that person’s death, obtaining benefits of $155.71. He is charged with three counts of misuse of food stamp and one count of petit larceny (class A misdemeanors) and was released with appearance tickets for Bath Village Court. Steuben County Social Services’ Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit and the District Attorney’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Joseph R. Herrick, 37, of Rock Stream, was arrested Nov. 4 by Ithaca Police after being stopped for driving infractions. With an odor of marijuana from the vehicle and Herrick’s admission, a police search of the vehicle revealed a loaded double-barrel shotgun with the barrel sawed-off to 12 inches. Herrick was charged with criminal possession of a firearm (class E felony), unlawful possession of marijuana, and failure to signal. He will answer in Ithaca City Court.

Matthew M. Stewart, 29, of Rte. 96, Victor, was arrested Nov. 4 by YCSO at the State Troopers Barracks in Farmington where he was held on a bench warrant. He is wanted in Potter Town Court for failure to appear on charges of 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and moving from lane unsafely, stemming from a property damage accident in Nov. 2018. He was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Benjamin T. Gardiner, 33, of Bonny Hill Road, Bath, was charged Nov. 5 by Penn Yan Police Department Officers (PYPD) with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.

Patrick A. Martin, 23, of South Colton, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Nov. 6 by YCSO checking on a vehicle parked on a sidewalk on Rte. 54A in Jerusalem. Smelling of alcohol, he failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. After failing chemical tests, he was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, parking on a sidewalk, and unauthorized decals in rear window. He was released with appearance tickets for Jerusalem Town Court.

Ally M. Mack, 20, of Canandaigua, was charged with petit larceny by YCSO Deputies Nov. 7 at Yates County Public Safety building, where Mack turned herself in for an arrest warrant. She was arraigned in CAP court and will appear in Jerusalem Court.

Sheena Slavick, 33, of Beaver Dams was charged Nov. 8 by YCSO Deputies with DWAI-drugs and failure to yield during a left turn following investigation into a property damage crash on Route 14A, Starkey. Deputies say Slavick had slurred speech, glassy eyes and lack of motor coordination, and was put through a series of field sobriety tests before being arrested and take to the Yates County Public Safety Building for a drug recognition evaluation and chemical test. She was released with tickets to appear in Starkey Court. Hillary Sutherland, the driver of the other vehicle, and passenger Steven Zielinski, both of Bath, were not injured.

Christopher Forgue, 23, of Rushville, was ticketed for unlawful possession of marijuana by YCSO Nov. 9 following investigation into a traffic stop on Main Street in Rushville. He will appear in Potter Town Court.

Paul J. Sprague, 40, of Syracuse, was charged by PYPD Nov. 10 with unlicensed operation, 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation following a traffic stop. He will appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

Brien Bergmark, 30, of Dundee was charged Nov. 10 by YCSO Deputies with 2nd degree harassment, resisting arrest, 2nd degree attempted assault, unlawful possession of marijuana after officers responded to a physical domestic incident on Main Street, Dundee. Bergmark had left the scene before officers arrived, but he was located on Hollister Street. Bergmark resisted arrest and kicked a deputy several times when officers attempted to put him into a patrol vehicle. He was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Joseph L. Reese, 43, of Stanley, was charged with 3rd degree AUO by PYPD Nov. 11 after he was observed operating a motor vehicle on Elm Street with a suspended New York State license and stopped. He will appear in Penn Yan Village Court.