Chief says carbon monoxide detectors will save lives

HORNELL — The change in seasons brought a change in the type of emergency alarms answered by the Hornell Fire Department in recent weeks, as firefighters went out on seven carbon monoxide (CO) calls in October, according to the department’s monthly activities report.

In total, the fire department made 306 runs in October, including 43 listed under “fire” responses along with 263 responses by the department’s ambulance service.

The fire department reported no CO calls during the previous three months, but that changed in October.

“The risk goes up this time of year because we’re in tight, tight houses, especially for the CO. We close our windows. We close our doors, and they’re not well-ventilated,” Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski explained.

Brzozowski continued, “Carbon monoxide, that’s the silent killer, and it can happen at any time: a plugged chimney flue, a problem with your furnace that you’re unaware of. That’s why they’re there. They’re awake 24 hours a day, and if there’s a problem, they go right into alarm.”

The other October fire service calls broke down like this: 13 automatic alarms; one fire; 12 service calls; four medical assists; four fire drills and lock downs; and two reports of fires.

Under ambulance responses, there were four for cardiac arrest; 24 respiratory emergencies; 18 motor vehicle accidents; eight trauma; two overdoses; 52 transfers; and 155 general medical calls.

October's workload was in line with recent months. The fire department handled 310 calls for service in September and 315 in August.