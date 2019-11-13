Houghton native served in Air Force

BELMONT — The Allegany County Board of Legislators didn’t meet on Monday given the Veterans Day holiday, but the board continued its monthly program of honoring a veteran before each regular meeting Tuesday, welcoming US Air Force Staff Sergeant Brandon G. Fegley.

Fegley served from April 14, 2009 through April 13, 2015. Fegley’s primary specialty was Airborne Battle Management, helping to manage the battle space during tactical and strategic missions. Fegley served two tours at Bagram Air Force Base and one tour in Kandahar, both in Afghanistan. He participated in 349 combat missions over his three tours in Afghanistan, working on a cutting-edge prototype plane.

“We have had a number of veterans come through here, better than 250. It gives us a few minutes to stop and reflect on the freedoms we enjoy here in this room with this board and beyond," said Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall. "We wouldn’t be able to enjoy the freedoms we do if it wasn’t for you and the men and women like you.”

A native of Houghton, Fegley received basic and advanced training at Lackland Air Force Base. In addition to his overseas tours, he also spent time at Air Force bases in Oklahoma and California.

Fegley is the son of Vicki Grant, Allegany County’s Commissioner of Social Services, and James Fegley. He is married to Elizabeth and currently lives in Albany. His grandparents are Harold and Evangeline Grant, and Donald and Betty Fegley. He has two sisters, Lia and Shayna.

Fegley’s medals and awards include the Air Medal with 10 Oak Leaf Clusters (awarded for single act of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight), Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Meritorious Unit Award with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three Service Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border and two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon, Air Force Noncommissioned Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, Small Arms Marksmanship ribbon with one Service Star, Air Force Training Ribbon, the Academic Achievement Award (highest GPA in Airmen Leadership School), Distinguished Graduate Award (Top 10 percent of class overall).