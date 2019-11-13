CORNING - Vietnam Army veteran Alan Muscianese was one of eight Bath VA veterans who enjoyed an early Thanksgiving Day-style lunch Tuesday at the Marconi Lodge Post 47, on Pulteney Street.

“The food is great,” said Muscianese, who served in the United States Army Special Forces from 1965-67 in Vietnam. “This is the first time I’ve been here, but I’ll be back.”

Gary Bledsoe, an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam from 1965-69, agreed.

“Today’s event is wonderful, and what I like best about it is the food,” Bledsoe said. “I have been coming to these events for years and I have enjoyed it each time.”

The Thanksgiving Day-style dinner will be the last VA event hosted at the Marconi Post 47 in 2019, said Nick Cavallaro, Marconi Lodge commander. The Marconi holds lunch events for Bath VA vets every two months from March until November.

“We hold this Thanksgiving (Day style) dinner for the veterans, plus we give the veterans their Christmans presents, which we purchase throughout the year,” Cavallaro said. “We have done these (dinners) for the past six or seven years and it’s great to hear the veterans enjoy them because everyone here certainly does as well.”

Katie Kozak, a recreational therapist at the Bath VA, called the event a great time for veterans.

“We have eight veterans with us (at Tuesday's lunch),” Kozak said. “We come every other month, so it’s a very familiar trip for veterans. We have veterans who have family in the area, or grew up in the area, so coming here brings back those memories for them and gets them reacquainted with the community for an afternoon.”

Veterans throughout the community also enjoyed several events Monday on Veterans Day, including celebrations at the Corning American Legion and the Corning Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department also recognized employees representing some 40 military veterans Monday now serving in the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, county Corrections.

“These pins are just a small token of appreciation of the debt this nation and this county owes these people,” Jim Allard said. “But those who meet these people on duty will see the pin and know what they have done for our country.”