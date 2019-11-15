The two biggest U.S. newspaper chains are on the brink of combining, in a deal with repercussions for news consumers and journalists nationwide.

New Media Investment Group, which operates under its GateHouse Media subsidiary, is expected to close Nov. 19 on its acquisition of USA Today parent Gannett Co. after shareholders of both companies approved the transaction in separate meetings Thursday - clearing the last remaining hurdles.

GateHouse Media owns The Spectator, the Genesee Country Express and other newspapers in the region, such as the Corning Leader.

New York-based New Media owns the Austin American-Statesman and 151 other daily newspapers, including the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio and the Palm Beach Post in Florida. Gannett owns USA Today and more than 100 dailies, including the Detroit Free Press and the Arizona Republic.

The combination of the chains will create a print and digital giant, with about 260 dailies and hundreds more websites and community and weekly newspapers stretching across 47 states. The new company will be called Gannett, even though New Media is the acquirer, and it will be based in Gannett’s headquarters of McLean, Va.

Advocates for the deal have characterized it as an effort to craft a digital-centric business model with overwhelming size and reach that will render the combined company better able to compete against the likes of Google and Facebook, which dominate the market for online advertising.

Newspaper revenue from print advertising and subscriptions has been on a downward slide for years, imperiling the industry because it has yet to come up with a winning formula to make up the difference online.

Michael Reed, New Media’s chairman and CEO, said the New Media-Gannett combination could crack the code.

“Together, (New Media and Gannett) will be stronger, with a more viable path to growth for our shareholders and employees, while sustaining journalism in hundreds of markets across the country and enhancing the services we provide to small and midsized businesses nationally,” Reed said in a written statement after Thursday’s votes.

But critics of the deal say it appears to be mainly a money grab, with investments in the planned digital transformation likely to take a backseat to loan payments on the debt New Media is taking on to finance the transaction and to the company’s vow to continue paying substantial shareholder dividends.

“So far, this has been all about shareholders and all about the financials -- it hasn’t been about journalism at all,” said Bernie Lunzer, president of NewsGuild-CWA, the nation’s largest union of journalists.

“The only the way they are going to be able to pay (debt service on the deal) is they are going to have to lay people off,” Lunzer said. “There is going to have to be less news (for readers as a result), and everyone loses.”

New Media is taking out a $1.8 billion, five-year loan from private equity firm Apollo Global Management — at an annual interest rate of 11.5% — to finance the acquisition. Reed has characterized that debt as a bridge loan, saying the combined company plans to pay it off early and refinance at a lower rate.

Still, executives have said they are aiming to cut $275 million to $300 million in annual costs over the next 18 to 24 months from operations they deem redundant or expendable — equating to about 7.5% of the combined company’s total expense base. The deep cost-cutting is expected to result in substantial layoffs.

Michael Kupinski, of Noble Capital Markets, said he views such “synergies” to be necessary as the newspaper sector attempts to transition to a digital future.

Newspaper companies must “consolidate and get (bigger) to help with the transition to the digital side of the business,” said Kupinski, director of research at Noble and the firm’s senior media and entertainment analyst. “It’s the only way the newspaper industry is going to survive.”

New Media shares have fallen substantially in the months since the transaction was announced in August, amid jitters regarding the combined company’s debt burden and the speed at which its digital transformation can take place.

The cash-and-stock acquisition initially was valued at about $1.38 billion, equating to $12.06 a share for Gannett. Based on the New Media’s recent stock price, however, the value of the deal -- $1.13 billion, or $9.81 a share for Gannett -- was 18% less Thursday.

New Media said about 73% of its outstanding shares were voted during its shareholder meeting Thursday, with 99% cast in favor of the transaction. Gannett said 82% of its outstanding shares were voted in favor of the deal.