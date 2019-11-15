New York State Police issued 21,467 tickets and arrested 280 people for impaired driving during the annual Halloween Enforcement Campaign between Oct. 25-Nov. 1, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday.

In addition, other law enforcement agencies handed out 40,272 tickets for various traffic violations, including impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, seat belt infractions and move over law violations, officials said.

The enforcement campaign was funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

"This effort ensured a safer Halloween by preventing the needless tragedies that are caused by those who choose to drive while impaired," Cuomo said. "New York has zero tolerance for impaired drivers and, as the results of this campaign show, those who choose to drink and drive will be arrested."

As part of the enforcement campaign, state troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers. Authorities reported issuing 7,852 speeding tickets, 714 citations for distracted driving, 599 tickets for seatbelt violations and 242 under the state's move over law.

In the Southern Tier Region, according to law enforcement data, troopers ticketed 660 people for speeding and arrested 12 motorists for drunk driving. There were 23 people cited for a child restraint or seatbelt violation, 63 for distracted driving and 21 for failing to move over.

The Finger Lakes Region saw 828 speeding tickets issued, 19 driving while intoxicated arrests, 42 citations for distracted driving, 81 child restraint tickets given out and 15 failure to move over violations cited.

The Western New York Region totals were as followed: 884 speeding tickets; 21 driving while intoxicated charges; 63 distracted driving citations; 56 child restraint violations; and 21 tickets handed out for violating the move over law.

During last year's Halloween enforcement campaign, State Police issued 16,801 total tickets and arrested 267 people for driving while intoxicated, statewide.