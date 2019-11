WELLSVILLE — The Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County has released its First Quarter Honor Roll for the 2019-2020 school year.

Merit roll

3rd Grade

Alivia Fish, Hayden Fish, Cohlton Mattison, Kelston Vossler

4th Grade

Halie Hint, Christian Vossler

5th Grade

Katherine Hint

6th Grade

Samuel Hernandez, Jonah MacCartney

Second honors

3rd Grade

Reese Babbitt, Kamden Fuller, Caerulein Greene, Payton Halm, Grace Lewis, Robert Orton, Wes Urbano, Jack Wang, Shiri Wang

4th Grade

Xander Bunk, Makenzie Byrnes, Benjamin Germain-Tardieu, Addison Hennessy, Paul Giovanniello, Fletcher Kaye, Ehren Mercier, Annalynn Rummel, Jacob Taylor

5th Grade

Lexi Aftuck, Annabelle Budinger, Jaiden Edwards, Ethan Gorham, Ella Green, Tyler Rahr, Abigail Willson

6th Grade

Sierra Caruso, Ava Cole, Nicolas Germain-Tardieu, Trenton Green, Alexa Hennessy, James Rummel, Xavier Scott, Zakkary Ueblacker

7th Grade

Joshua Anderson, Benjamin Byrnes, Shaeleigh Fisk, Genevieve Green, Madelyn Muurisepp, Bryce Rahr, Eleanor Smith

8th Grade

Jean-Marie Fashbaugh, Ayden Gorham, Isabelle Hart, Sara McCormick, Autumn Taylor

High honors

3rd Grade

Brooke Willson

5th Grade

Bella Arias, Eva Sherwood, Raegan Vogel, Shirlyn Wang

6th Grade

Addyson Clark, Lydia Kaye, Sarah Mattison

7th Grade

Terrence Benz

8th Grade

David Anderson, Scott Anderson, Elijah Brophy, Alex Green, Benjamin Jordan