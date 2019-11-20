Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Penn Yan Police Dept. Officers (PYPD) arrested an adolescent offender for petit larceny Nov. 8. Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham says the individual was arrested after it was found they stole a computer from the Penn Yan Academy. The individual was issued a ticket to appear in Youth Part Court.

Benjamin A. Soles, 38, of Branchport, was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended registration, and without insurance Nov. 12 by PYPD. Soles was released on traffic tickets to appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

Raymond Hurlburt, 65, of Penn Yan was arrested by PYPD for 2nd degree harassment, and 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana Nov. 14. Hurlburt punched a police officer at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital while being treated for an injury. Hurlburt was taken into custody without further incident, and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana as well as a glass smoking device. He was issued appearance tickets for these charges, will appear in village court.

Natalie Shull, 18, of Hornell was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, and for driving with an obstructed view after a traffic stop by Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO) Nov. 13 in Jerusalem. An odor of burnt marijuana was detected and a search was initiated. The search revealed marijuana in Shull’s possession as well as paraphernalia. She was released with appearance tickets for Jerusalem Town Court.

David H. Derby, 27, of Chapin St., Canandaigua, was arrested Nov. 15 by YCSO at the Ontario County Jail on a warrant charging him with aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) of a vehicle. He was brought back to the Yates County Jail and held for Arraignment Court.

Derby was then arrested by PYPD on another warrant for failure to appear on charges of 3rd degree AUO and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was held for arraignment on these charges as well.

Crystal L. Jackel, 34, of Rte. 21, Naples, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Nov. 16 by YCSO after being stopped for an infraction on Rte. 364. Failing field sobriety and chemical tests, she was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and failure to keep right. She was later released with appearance tickets for Potter Town Court.

A two-car attached garage owned by Nathan Horning, 37, State Rte. 14A, Benton, was destroyed by a fire reported at 3 a.m. Nov. 16. Benton, Penn Yan, Bellona, Himrod, and Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Depts. responded, finding the garage fully engulfed on their arrival. Mutual Aid was provided by Dundee and West Lake Road Fire Depts., N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation, Red Cross, Yates Co. Emergency Management, and Penn Yan Ambulance Corps. There were no injuries, and the cause is still to be determined by the Yates Co. Fire Investigation Team.

Stevie M. Dann, 33, of Eagle Lane, Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 16 by YCSO Investigators working with the Dept. of Social Services. She was charged with two counts of 1st degree offering a false instrument for filing, one count of 3rd-degree welfare fraud, and one count of 3rd-degree grand larceny. She was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Alex Ziriada, 25, of Keuka St., Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 16 by YCSO Investigators working with the Dept. of Social Services. He was charged with 1st degree offering a false instrument for filing and was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.

Jill Outing, 46, of Rte. 54A, Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 16 by YCSO Investigators working with the Dept. of Social Services for failing to report income and receiving benefits she was not entitled to. She was charged with 5th-degree welfare fraud and petit larceny and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Alex Breeds, 35, of Lincoln Ave., Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 16 by PYPD after being seen driving while his license is suspended. He was charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and being an unlicensed operator, and will answer in village court.

While investigating an incident behind an Elm St. pub Nov. 17, PYPD arrested Adam Edwards, 31, of Granger St., Canandaigua, for 2nd-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released with an appearance ticket.