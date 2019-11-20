District: Students and staff never in any danger

WELLSVILLE — A non-credible threat was made at the Wellsville Secondary School Wednesday afternoon, district officials stated in a post on social media.

The student who made the threatening comments referencing "school violence" was isolated and the threats were determined not to be credible. The district said students were never in any danger.

The complete statement reads as follows:

"This afternoon Wellsville Secondary School Administration received reports of threatening comments made by a student that referenced school violence. Wellsville Administration and the School Resource Office responded immediately and isolated the student. These comments were determined not to be credible.

"At no time were students or staff in danger and we are cooperating with the Wellsville Police Department in regard to this matter.

"It has come to our attention that classmates may have circulated hearsay regarding this student's comments on social media.

"We want to reiterate that the students and staff were not in any danger. We thank the students who reported the statements immediately."