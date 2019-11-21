ALFRED — Alfred State College’s Drama Club will present “All Shook Up,” a musical comedy built around a number of songs made famous by Elvis Presley, from Nov. 21-23 at the Cappadonia Auditorium in the Orvis Activities Center.

The show takes place in 1955 somewhere in middle America, where one girl’s dream and a surprise visit from a mysterious leather-jacketed, guitar-playing stranger help a small town to discover the magic of romance and the power of rock ‘n’ roll. Among the 24 songs featured in the score are classics such as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and of course the title tune.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21; 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. All performances will take place in the Cappadonia Auditorium in the Orvis Activities Center.

Tickets are $2 for students and $7 for general admission. They can be purchased at the door, or in advance at the Campus Store, or in the Central Dining Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Tyler Ribble at ribblet@alfredstate.edu.