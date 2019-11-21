BATH — Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith joined a panel discussion Tuesday on how to better deal with the needs of local children living in poverty at a free public screening of WSKG-TV’s “Chasing the Dream” at the Corning-Painted Post High School auditorium.

The event, sponsored by The United Way, centered on the roots of childhood poverty, one of many adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), according to Steuben County officials.

On the panel along with Smith were ProAction of Steuben and Yates CEO Laura Rossman, United Way of the Southern Tier Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives Barbara Hubbell, and Corning-Painted Post Superintendent Mike Ginalski.

Panelists said such adverse experiences can have a profound effect on children’s future health.

“This really is a public health crisis,” Rossman told those in attendance.

The impact those experiences have on children’s future emotional and physical health have led to ACEs interventions being included in Steuben County Public Health’s 2019-2021 Community Health Improvement Plan, Smith said.

Successful programs highlighted at the event included Tompkins County’s “Be The One” plan, which develops meaningful one-on-one relationships between a child and an adult.

According to WSKG, the “Chasing the Dream” series, now in its second season, is part of a three-year poverty awareness campaign centered on the Southern Tier region.

Information on the WSKG program is online at https://wskg.org/series/chasing-the-dream.