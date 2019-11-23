Prosecution plays interrogation video at preliminary hearing in Hornell homicide

HORNELL — During a videotaped interrogation by Hornell Police investigators on Nov. 4, Arc of Steuben employee Alan Schultheis admitted to fatally stabbing 60-year-old Jay Sprague as the Arc client slept in an upstairs bedroom at 65 Elm St. in the city.

The dramatic interview was played by prosecutors Friday in Hornell City Court during a preliminary hearing that also included sworn testimony from two witnesses — Hornell firefighter/EMT Joel Guthrie and Hornell Police Department officer Mike Hoyt.

Following the court session, Judge David Coddington found probable cause that Schultheis committed a felony, to wit: second-degree murder. Coddington ordered that the 64-year-old Greeley Street resident be returned to the Steuben County Jail where he has been held since his arrest on Nov. 4 for suspicion of murder and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Schultheis said very little during the hearing. Handcuffed and wearing a green Steuben County Jail jumper, he sat at the defense table beside his attorney, Steuben County assistant public defender Christopher M. Tunney. Three family members sat in the second row on the defense side on the courtroom.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said the case will be presented to a grand jury “soon.” That panel is almost certain to return a murder indictment, legal officials told The Spectator.

During the videotaped police interview, Schultheis told Hornell investigators he stabbed the sleeping Sprague in the neck with a kitchen knife from the residence around 7:30 a.m. Schultheis was finishing his overnight shift at the Arc residence on Elm Street, where he said he has worked for the past 13 years.

"We have to try and figure out what's going on here — at this house," Hornell Sgt./Inv. Thomas Aini said at one point. "We have to get to the bottom of this."

"I'm not sure," Schultheis said around that point, adding that he has a "very good" relationship with the residents at the house.

“Did you do something to Jay?” Aini followed up further on in the interview.

“I’m not sure why,” Schultheis said shortly after that question.

In a series of quick questions and answers, Schultheis told police he used a kitchen knife to stab Sprague.

“Was anyone with you?” an investigator asked.

“No,” he said.

“Did he wake up?”

“No.”

Schultheis struggled to articulate why he allegedly assaulted the Arc client, telling police at one point that Sprague was "making things difficult at the house…scaring me to death."

Hoyt, who was joined at different stages of the interview by Police Chief Ted Murray and Aini, responded, "You have to tell me how he was scaring you to death."

“Family pressure,” Schultheis said a short while later.

Police read Schultheis a Miranda warning twice during the interview. After he was advised of his right to an attorney for the second time, he asked, “Am I going to be able to go home?”

“No, we can’t release you,” Aini said.

At that point, Schultheis requested an attorney and the formal interview ended, although Hoyt testified that the suspect continued to chat with authorities during processing.

Hoyt quoted Schultheis as saying, “I made a big mistake” and “What I did today was terrible.”

During cross-examination by Schultheis' attorney, assistant public defender Tunney, Hoyt insisted Schultheis made those statements unprompted and not in response to further police questioning.

In earlier testimony, Hoyt said he was sent to the Elm Street residence shortly after emergency medical personnel found Sprague on his back in bed, dead, with a four-inch laceration to his neck.

Hoyt testified that he went upstairs to Sprague’s bedroom when he first arrived at the house. Hoyt, who has been on the Hornell force for 12 years, asked if anyone could see an object in the bedroom capable of making the laceration. When nothing turned up, Hoyt went downstairs, immediately noticing that the kitchen dishwasher was running. Hoyt said he hit cancel on the machine, stopping the cycle.

Hoyt said a few minutes later, police opened the dishwasher. Hoyt said he saw a black-handled knife in the machine. After a few moments, “Blood started running down the blade,” Hoyt testified, noting authorities did not collect the knife until a search warrant was obtained.

Guthrie was the first witness called Friday. The Hornell firefighter said the first person he saw inside the residence was Schultheis, who after greeting him inside the front door told him, “It’s not good.”

Guthrie testified he saw a laceration on Sprague’s neck and blood from the lower part of the head to the upper chest. Guthrie said Sprague did not have a pulse or a heart rhythm. The Hornell firefighter said he told Schultheis that Sprague was dead.

Hoyt said Schultheis was not at the Elm Street house when he arrived a few minutes later. Hoyt was sent to Schultheis’ Greeley Street residence to ask him if he could come to the station. Hoyt said Schultheis was calm and cooperative, agreeing to come to the police department. Asked about the brief ride to the police department, Hoyt testified that Schultheis’ hands were shaking.