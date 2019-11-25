Veteran and lawmaker Gary Roush doesn’t remember if he was the pilot or copilot of the Chinook Army helicopter when it struck a misplaced piece of equipment in a landing area during his service (1968-69) in the Vietnam War.

He remembers that the collision with the rear rotor of the 20,000-plus pound, 100-foot-long (including rotor blades) aircraft tore away the rear section of the craft, shearing lines and wires and bursting into flames.

And Roush keeps a memento: The emergency release handle of his door, which broke off in his hand when he tried to escape the blaze.

Surprisingly, none of those on board the Chinook were seriously injured. Roush took advantage of a shift in the fire in the rear of the fuselage to escape in that direction.

It was just one of dozens of times Roush, a Steuben County legislator and longtime member of the Erwin Town Board, was exposed to a cacophony of noise the human ear -- and brain -- isn’t equipped to process.

But it was more likely the repetitive but less extreme noise -- the engines and rotors, the five transmissions and rotor drivetrains of the Chinook, and other constants of his time as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot -- that began to take his hearing.

Roush recently wrote about his experiences with service-connected hearing loss in the November/December issue of Hearing Life, a magazine aimed at veterans with hearing disabilities.

“When I came out of the Army, I was diagnosed with bilateral hearing loss by a flight surgeon during an exit physical,” he said.

With the Hearing Life article, he wanted to highlight the path he took to eventually get the services he needed, and had earned, for his hearing disability.

“The flight surgeon suggested I go to the VA to be evaluated,” Roush said.

He went to a VA facility -- where the attitude toward disability was much different than today, but fairly common for that time in the early 1970s.

A doctor, believing they were doing Roush a favor, ensured he wouldn’t be “labelled as handicapped.”

The outside environment, not friendly to Vietnam veterans or people with disabilities of any kind, didn’t do much to encourage him to pursue the matter further.

“I was really busy, I had a wife and a new baby, I was looking for a job, and going to night school to finish my Master’s degree,” Roush said. “Corning Glass Works (now Corning Inc.) was one of just a few companies that would hire veterans.”

He eventually got very expensive hearing aids in 1981 through civilian health care, but often felt the need to hide them -- even considering growing his hair out to cover his ears.

“It took me 30 years to really get any kind of benefit from the VA,” Roush said.

It started with a meeting a few years later in the 1980s with Bill Kastner of the county Veterans’ Service Agency.

He approached the agency for help in getting medals never issued to him from his time in the Army.

Roush has been presented with one Air Medal, awarded for meritorious service or acts of heroism during flight operations. He was owed 22.

During that meeting, Kastner asked Roush about his hearing aids. He replied that he needed them after his service as a helicopter pilot.

Kastner made an appointment at the Syracuse VA Medical Center for a hearing test.

Years later, he was working with Denis Oliver of the Veterans’ Service Agency when Oliver asked if Roush had had a recent hearing evaluation.

Another appointment and some more time later, Roush was also recognized as being owed disability compensation from the military.

Just a few years ago, he also received a cochlear implant in one ear, which has restored partial hearing on that side, which had largely been entirely deaf.

Roush said his hearing on that side is expected to continue to improve as his body and brain adapt to the implant.

He continues to experience multiple forms of tinnitus along with his hearing loss -- sounds of crickets, engines and even music that never stop.

He noted that decades of audiologists had never even asked him about tinnitus, which is also a recognized form of military service-related hearing disability.

He never raised the subject himself.

“I didn’t want them to think I was going crazy, but it turns out it’s fairly common,” Roush said.

He hopes his experiences, and the article in Hearing Life, will help other veterans to overcome the still-existing stigma and get the help they’ve earned through their service.

Roush recalls mission, return to US

In the October issue of Smithsonian’s Air and Space magazine, Roush recalled a particularly dangerous mission to rescue 23 wounded Americans at a military base on the top of a mountain obscured by low, thick clouds.

The weather prevented the smaller medevac UH-1 Hueys from undertaking the rescue.

After several failed attempts to descend to the helipad through thick fog, Roush decided to try an extremely dangerous maneuver: He flew under the fog, then slowly brought the Chinook up, with crew members keeping an eye on enemy fire -- and on tree tops and protruding boulders as the aircraft hovered just above the trees.

Once he landed and the wounded were on board, Roush piloted the Chinook through the dense fog “[until] I was sure I was clear of everything, then descended.”

Roush didn’t consider himself a hotshot pilot for completing the rescue.

“I never reported the mission, as I thought I’d get court-martialed for putting so many at such extreme risk,” he told Air and Space reporter Ed Darack.

That gap between the spoken and the unspoken, between Roush’s 22 Air Medals earned for meritorious service or acts of heroism during flight operations and the impossibly successful rescue mission he never reported, reflects an experience common to many Vietnam-era veterans.

“Vietnam veterans have gotten short shrift,” Roush said. “The way we were treated and the way the whole war was misunderstood was unconscionable. It’s unprecedented.”

He recalled how his family held sacred the accomplishments of his parents’ generation in World War II. (Roush’s own father was draft-exempt to stay stateside and continue operating his farm).

“They were the ‘Greatest Generation’,” Roush said. “That was the example that my generation had for serving our country.

“They were revered.”

His own generation’s experience after their service is Vietnam was much different.

Returning from deployment, Roush stayed in the Army for another two years before he was discharged, which for a while insulated him from the public backlash to the war and those who fought it -- mostly.

“Any time my wife and I went out in public, it wouldn’t take long to end up in an argument,” he said.

Roush said that during that time, Vietnam veterans in his experience weren’t even welcomed into organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

He said as anti-war protesters moved into positions of power, they, along with the media in his opinion, shaped perception of the war and its veterans.

“The public labeled Vietnam veterans as victims,” Roush said. “Fortunately, most of us rejected the ‘victim’ label. I wasn’t a victim -- I was a volunteer.

“The anti-war movement -- the so-called ‘peace movement’ -- had to victimize us in order to promote their agenda.”

He said it was decades before the civilian public began to accept him and those he served with.

“The turnaround for Vietnam veterans was Desert Storm,” Roush said, and a Reagan-era shift to a more patriotic mood. “[The first Iraq war] showed that the military knew what they were doing -- which we did in Vietnam, too. It was the politicians that screwed it up.”

Before that, veterans needed to push for every recognition they received.

“Most of the positive aspects were caused by veterans ourselves,” he said. “We gave ourselves our own parade, we game ourselves our own memorial -- the Wall in Washington, D.C. -- we did things for ourselves that society did for other veterans.”

Roush, on top of a distinguished career with Corning Inc., has made himself a big part of those efforts.

He became one of the leaders of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association (VHPA, www.vhpa.org) in the late 1980s, and is now the group’s central repository of the history of helicopter pilots in the war, maintaining their directory of pilots and massive database of aircraft, missions, KIA pilots and more.

In fact, he’s recognized by the Pentagon as a resource on that history, once being asked to put a name to a lost flight school ring located by a Navy officer in Nova Scotia. A look through his records and a phone call to a friend made the connection to the ring’s original owner’s daughter, who lived in Nova Scotia and had been victim of a burglary.

He also served as the historian for an award-winning documentary on Vietnam war helicopter pilots, “In the Shadow of the Blade.” For information about the documentary or to purchase a copy, go to http://intheshadowoftheblade.com.

Roush, then president of the VHPA, spoke at the Ronald Reagan Library when the documentary was screened as part of a veteran recognition event.

He said time has made things easier in some ways for the remaining Vietnam veterans.

He said his own sons -- while on different sides of the nation’s current partisan political divide -- “both understand the Vietnam generation because of me,” though he doesn’t think that’s common.

His online presence through his historical work and the VHPA means his email inbox is still sometimes toxic.

“About once a week, I get an email from someone calling me a ‘baby killer,’” Roush said. “Almost always, the email address ended with ‘.edu’” -- indicating it was from a college.

He also wants to bring more public attention to the work of the county Veterans’ Service Agency.

“They were extremely beneficial to me,” Roush said of the agency. “Without that, I would have just continued with my deteriorating hearing loss, and paid for it myself.”

Information about the Steuben County Veterans’ Service Agency, located in Bath, is online at https://www.steubencony.org/Pages.asp?PGID=51, or call 664-2527.