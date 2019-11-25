Cornell Cooperative Extension-Yates County will host its Annual Meeting Dec. 5 at the Elks Lodge, 133 Main St., Penn Yan.

The event starts at 6 p.m., and features a sit-down dinner of beef brisket, roasted potatoes, brussels sprouts, winter squash, mixed green salad, and assorted cookies and brownies for dessert.

The dinner will also feature tastings from Climbing Bines, Stever Hill, and The Finger Lakes Community College Viticulture and Wine Center.

This year’s featured speaker will be Colby Petersen, District Manager for the Yates County Soil & Water Conservation District. Reservations for the dinner and/or meeting should be made by calling 315-536-5123 or e-mail Maggie Mahr at mam752@cornell.edu. Online registraion is available at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/annualmeeting19_257. Please RSVP by Dec. 2, as space is limited. The cost of attendance is $12 per person.