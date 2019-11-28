Hospital president stresses importance of staff recruitment, retention

HORNELL — With the opening of its new medical facility only about four months away, St. James Hospital officials say a Nov. 6 recruitment night event was a good opportunity to “showcase” the new hospital and the career opportunities available locally.

Bryan O'Donovan, president and CEO of St. James, recently highlighted the recruitment night efforts in the hospital’s monthly newsletter for November.

O’Donovan said the recruitment event welcomed clinical professionals from a four-county area to “learn about the new Hospital, our growth plans, and the benefits of working at St. James.”

Also attending, according to O’Donovan, were colleagues from Noyes Health in Dansville, Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, UR Labs, and Hornell Partners for Growth, who were also able to publicize their opportunities and the jobs potential in the greater Hornell area.

On the cusp of a new era with the planned March 2020 opening of the $55 million, 87,300 square feet St. James/UR Medicine Hospital on Seneca Road in Hornellsville, O’Donovan noted the importance of the hospital’s efforts to both attract new employees and retain current staff.

“Recruiting and retaining high-quality staff is extra challenging for rural hospitals, and we were pleased to with a great turnout and interest in our hospital,” O’Donovan said in the newsletter.

New hospitalist at SJH

New hospitalist, Shane Varghese, MD, joined St. James in October.

Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Varghese earned his medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine (West Indies), and completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the State University of New York at Buffalo medical school. He also has a Bachelor of Biological and Medical Sciences (BMSc) from Western University (Ontario).

Varghese’s specialty is caring for patients in the progressive care (med surg) unit, and he “will help address our consistently strong inpatient volumes,” O’Donovan said.