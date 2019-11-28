Bill Schu's, volunteers dish up 341 meals of turkey and trimmings

HORNELL — The tricky thing about holiday traditions is that they change from year to year in ways that we have to look closely to realize. The free Thanksgiving dinner at Billy Schu’s restaurant on Thursday proved this to be true as it reunited veteran volunteers, welcomed new recruits, and pointed out subtle changes in the lives of those giving and those receiving help.

For starters, restaurant co-owner Lori Cramp sported a recently acquired orthopedic boot, the result of a broken foot, as she directed the cadre of volunteers who packed the Seneca Street restaurant late Thursday morning.

“We have been getting slammed. We’ve had the most we’ve ever had,” she said as she passed order slips to her husband Ian and Howard Kemp III who filled to-go containers. By the end of the afternoon, the restaurant dished up 341 meals. Nearly half of those were delivery orders to 69 homes. The remainder were pickup orders and eat-in dinners for people who lacked the means or the family to warrant cooking a big meal with all the fixings.

Deliveries were made in Hornell, including to several of the families displaced by the Preston Avenue fire, Cramp said. Other meals went to Arkport, Canisteo, and, new this year, to Alfred.

Volunteer drivers ranged in age and in reasons for giving hours of service. One older man sitting alone at the end of the diner’s counter said that he worked in honor of his friend who died in the past year. The two had been Billy Schu’s Thanksgiving drivers for 12 years.

College students Angela Isaman and Abigail Austin of Hornell were new to the delivery route, although Isaman has helped at the event for several years and pitched in as a server on Thursday.

“This is my first year delivering. She got me into it,” Austin said.

Within an hour of the delivery rush, the squeak of styrofoam containers shifted to the clatter of dinner plates as volunteer wait staff were quickly trained on how to take orders for restaurant guests.

“Only write ‘no gravy’ on the slip. Gravy is assumed,” Cramp instructed.

In the kitchen’s dishwashing station was another newcomer, Henrik Schmacker. The exchange student from Germany was scrubbing pots and pans with his host parent, Wellsville Secondary School teacher Ross Munson, a three-year volunteer. Last year, Munson brought a previous exchange student to kitchen duty.

“I think it’s important to show international students what America can be all about – giving back, supporting each other in times of need. I think it’s important to show these kids that we can come together on a holiday like Thanksgiving and support each other and give back,” Munson said.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley and his daughter Allyson exemplified how holiday traditions both change yet remain the same. Allyson, now 14, has grown up in the four years that father and daughter have been a Billy Schu’s delivery team.

“When she got big enough to help me, she started teaming up with me, and we’ve been doing it ever since,” Buckley said.

When the Buckleys returned to Billy Schu’s after deliveries in Hornell and Arkport, the mayor deposited a handful of coins in the restaurant’s Thanksgiving dinner donation box. Many people picking up dinners had stuffed the slot of the wooden box with paper currency, but this donation was different. It was from an Arkport resident who had received a free meal.

“One gentleman over in Arkport scraped together some change that he had. It was very kind of him. There are a lot of people out there who don’t have a lot. They don’t have family around or just the means to be able to get out,” Buckley said.

By the end of the day, volunteers old and new had served 350 pounds of turkey, 140 pounds of stuffing, 100 pounds of squash, 44 pumpkin pies and more to the Canisteo Valley community, proving that although individual lives change, generosity remains a comforting constant.