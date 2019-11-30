The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital (SSMH) Auxiliary members have been working tirelessly for close to two years to raise funds to support the acquisition of a 3D mammography unit for the hospital. After hosting several fundraisers including, chicken barbecues, jewelry and bake sales, tag sales, and holiday tree projects, many Auxiliary members were on hand at the ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 30 to celebrate the installation of the equipment.

The Auxiliary presented a check for $12,000 to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation in December 2018 and are continuing to fundraise this holiday season to make an additional five figure donation to the project.

These efforts include a bake and jewelry sale at the hospital Nov. 22, the annual ‘That Their Lights May Shine’ remembrance tree, which will kick off Thanksgiving week and run through the holiday season, and a sterling silver jewelry sale with creations by Mindy Davies Dec. 11

The Auxiliary’s combined 2018 and 2019 gifts will represent the largest donation towards the 3D mammography unit at Soldiers & Sailors.